Dr. Sara Faheem, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sara Faheem, MD

Dr. Sara Faheem, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Capitola, CA. They graduated from St. George's University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Dr. Faheem works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Capitola, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Faheem's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1820 41st Ave Ste D, Capitola, CA 95010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Newborn Jaundice
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Failure to Thrive Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 30, 2019
    Dr Faheem is new to this office so we were able to get onto her schedule soonest for a well check and vaccinations. We found her to be very personable, thorough, and the entire appointment was a pleasant experience.
    — Jul 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sara Faheem, MD
    About Dr. Sara Faheem, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1588026082
    Education & Certifications

    • Internship and Residency - Children's Hospital of New Jersey at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Dominican Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Faheem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faheem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faheem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faheem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faheem works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Capitola, CA. View the full address on Dr. Faheem’s profile.

    Dr. Faheem has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faheem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faheem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faheem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

