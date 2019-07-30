Dr. Sara Faheem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faheem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Faheem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Faheem, MD
Dr. Sara Faheem, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Capitola, CA. They graduated from St. George's University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Faheem works at
Dr. Faheem's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1820 41st Ave Ste D, Capitola, CA 95010 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faheem?
Dr Faheem is new to this office so we were able to get onto her schedule soonest for a well check and vaccinations. We found her to be very personable, thorough, and the entire appointment was a pleasant experience.
About Dr. Sara Faheem, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1588026082
Education & Certifications
- Internship and Residency - Children's Hospital of New Jersey at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- St. George's University College Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faheem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faheem accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Faheem using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Faheem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faheem works at
Dr. Faheem speaks Spanish.
Dr. Faheem has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faheem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faheem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faheem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.