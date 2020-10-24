Dr. Sara Farag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Farag, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Farag, MD
Dr. Sara Farag, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Farag's Office Locations
HSMF Womens Care1991 Marcus Ave Ste M101, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 437-2020Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
First visit today and I have got to say she is wonderful. Explains every detail & makes you feel at ease. She takes so much time out to explain everything. Her staff is also very caring & understanding. If their was a 10 rating that is what I have rated this doctor & her staff. Plus. If you want a GYN I would highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Sara Farag, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1831464932
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Penn State University
