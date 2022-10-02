See All General Surgeons in Bloomingdale, IL
Dr. Sara Fredrickson, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (21)
Map Pin Small Bloomingdale, IL
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sara Fredrickson, MD

Dr. Sara Fredrickson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Fredrickson works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Bloomingdale, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL and Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Lumpectomy and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fredrickson's Office Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
473 W Army Trail Rd Ste 107, Bloomingdale, IL 60108
(630) 307-7799
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
351 Delnor Dr, Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 307-7799
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
25 N Winfield Rd Ste 410, Winfield, IL 60190
(630) 307-7799

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 02, 2022
    Its been a while, +20 yrs, but Dr Frederickson treated my breast cancer when I was younger and her kindness and professionalism and skill still remains a turning point in my life. Cancer was scary but with a confident doctor who cares, made the world of difference. She remains one of the most important and memorable people in my life. Great doctor!
    Beth Gillis — Oct 02, 2022
    About Dr. Sara Fredrickson, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922066380
    Education & Certifications

    • Greenville Hosp Syst
    • Greenville Hospital System
    • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Fredrickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fredrickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fredrickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fredrickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fredrickson has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Lumpectomy and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fredrickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fredrickson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fredrickson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fredrickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fredrickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

