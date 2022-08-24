Dr. Frost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara Frost, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Frost, MD
Dr. Sara Frost, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Frost works at
Dr. Frost's Office Locations
Regents of the Univ. of Michigan4260 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 763-6295
Minimally Invasive Gynecological Surgery Clinic At Northville Health Center39901 Traditions Dr Ste 240, Northville, MI 48168 Directions (734) 763-6295
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-6267
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frost is a tremendous doctor with incredible knowledge. She takes the time to listen to all her patients and truly cares about your questions and your well-being. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Sara Frost, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frost accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frost has seen patients for Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Frost. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.