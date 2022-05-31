See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Sara Garrido, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sara Garrido, MD

Oncology
4.8 (143)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sara Garrido, MD

Dr. Sara Garrido, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE VALLEY / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Garrido works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Garrido's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Homestead Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • First Health
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 143 ratings
    Patient Ratings (143)
    5 Star
    (134)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Garrido?

    May 31, 2022
    Dr. Garrido has been my oncologist of choice after being referred to her by Dr. Mendez. She was always available for me throughout the cancer journey I underwent and I have only great things to say about Dr. Garrido; she is totally dedicated to her patients. She appreciates and respects her patient’s questioning and has responses to make one at ease. The walk was very challenging for me as far as side effects of all the treatments I underwent nevertheless Dr. Garrido was open and understandable when I shared my decisions at certain points. Guissel and the rest of Dr. Garrido’s team make sure no detail, request or reply gets overlooked and follow ups emails and phone calls. Miami Cancer Institute has been my safe heaven because of Dr. Garrido and the rest of my health team that I had next to me throughout this health challenge. I am grateful for the professionalism, expertise and care that it’s given to me by Dr. Garrido. Thank you!!
    Gabrielle Barragan — May 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sara Garrido, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sara Garrido, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Garrido to family and friends

    Dr. Garrido's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Garrido

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sara Garrido, MD.

    About Dr. Sara Garrido, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245227594
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Washington|University of Washington - Hematology/Oncology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital - Internal Medicine|Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE VALLEY / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Garrido, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garrido has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garrido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garrido works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Garrido’s profile.

    Dr. Garrido has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrido on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    143 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrido. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrido.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sara Garrido, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.