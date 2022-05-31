Overview of Dr. Sara Garrido, MD

Dr. Sara Garrido, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE VALLEY / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Garrido works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.