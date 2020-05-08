Overview of Dr. Sara Ghobraiel, MD

Dr. Sara Ghobraiel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Indian Medical Center.



Dr. Ghobraiel works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.