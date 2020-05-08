Dr. Sara Ghobraiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghobraiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Ghobraiel, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Ghobraiel, MD
Dr. Sara Ghobraiel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Indian Medical Center.
Dr. Ghobraiel works at
Dr. Ghobraiel's Office Locations
-
1
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
-
2
Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Arizona6677 W Thunderbird Rd Bldg F Ste 101, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 878-3939Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Arizona10603 N Hayden Rd Bldg H Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 664-4977
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Indian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghobraiel?
Professional and compassionate Dr Ghobraiels help with my glaucoma has helped to save my sight.
About Dr. Sara Ghobraiel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1477815389
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghobraiel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghobraiel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghobraiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghobraiel works at
Dr. Ghobraiel has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghobraiel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghobraiel speaks Arabic.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghobraiel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghobraiel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghobraiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghobraiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.