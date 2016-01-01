Dr. Sara Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Goldman, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Goldman, MD
Dr. Sara Goldman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Goldman's Office Locations
University Hospital Regional Hospitals27100 CHARDON RD, Cleveland, OH 44143 Directions (440) 516-8701
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center Psychiatry Department3690 Orange Pl Ste 185, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 844-2400
Psychological and Behavioral Consultants Inc25101 Chagrin Blvd Ste 100, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-6611
Center of Human Genetics Laboratory10524 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sara Goldman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosp of Cleveland
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman speaks Hebrew.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
