Dr. Sara Gore, MD

Internal Medicine
Dr. Sara Gore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. 

Dr. Gore works at Rocky Mountain Infectious Disease Speciaists, P.C. in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Gore's Office Locations

    Rocky Mountain Infectious Disease Specialists
    10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 370, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0776

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Viral Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Viral Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Sara Gore, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1407234198
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

