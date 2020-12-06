Dr. Sara Grimes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Grimes, DPM
Overview of Dr. Sara Grimes, DPM
Dr. Sara Grimes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Portland, ME.
Dr. Grimes' Office Locations
Ankle & Foot Associates51 Sewall St Ste 2, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 761-3889
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Grimes is top notch! She is extremely knowledgeable in her field and has a wonderful bedside manner. I felt comfortable with her, and confident in her treatment plan. The type of Dr that you look forward to seeing- excellent experience at Ankle and Foot on Sewell Street in Portland.
About Dr. Sara Grimes, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Grimes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grimes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grimes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grimes has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grimes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.