Dr. Sara Halfmann, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (7)
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sara Halfmann, MD

Dr. Sara Halfmann, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Halfmann works at West Texas Medical Associates in San Angelo, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Halfmann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Angelo Community Hospital Ext Service
    3555 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX 76904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 949-9555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Shannon South
    3501 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX 76904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 224-5141

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Otitis Media
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Otitis Media

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Post-Vaccination Fever Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 07, 2023
    We absolutely love Dr. Halfmann and her staff! We have been going to her for over two years now and will continue until all four kiddos outgrow her. Everyone here is so sweet and amazing. Dr. Halfmann listens to your concerns and I trust her judgement 100%.
    Mommyoffour08 — Feb 07, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Sara Halfmann, MD
    About Dr. Sara Halfmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073990313
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Halfmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halfmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halfmann works at West Texas Medical Associates in San Angelo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Halfmann’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Halfmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halfmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halfmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halfmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.