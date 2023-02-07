Dr. Halfmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara Halfmann, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Halfmann, MD
Dr. Sara Halfmann, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Halfmann works at
Dr. Halfmann's Office Locations
Angelo Community Hospital Ext Service3555 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 949-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Shannon South3501 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 224-5141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We absolutely love Dr. Halfmann and her staff! We have been going to her for over two years now and will continue until all four kiddos outgrow her. Everyone here is so sweet and amazing. Dr. Halfmann listens to your concerns and I trust her judgement 100%.
About Dr. Sara Halfmann, MD
- Pediatrics
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073990313
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halfmann accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halfmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halfmann speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Halfmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halfmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halfmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halfmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.