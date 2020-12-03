Overview of Dr. Sara Haverty, MD

Dr. Sara Haverty, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital.



Dr. Haverty works at Chesapeake Health Care in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.