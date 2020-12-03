Dr. Sara Haverty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haverty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Haverty, MD
Dr. Sara Haverty, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital.
Woodbrooke OB?GYN1647 Woodbrooke Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 546-2424
Woodbrooke OB/GYN223 Phillip Morris Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 546-2424Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atlantic General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Compassionate professional and knowledgeable
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1619966165
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science
Dr. Haverty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haverty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haverty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haverty has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haverty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Haverty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haverty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haverty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haverty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.