Dr. Sara Hefton, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Hefton, MD
Dr. Sara Hefton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from The School of Medicine at Stony Brook University Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Hefton works at
Dr. Hefton's Office Locations
Stroke Center909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sara Hefton, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1295048015
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- The School of Medicine at Stony Brook University Medical Center
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hefton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hefton works at
