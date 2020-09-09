Overview

Dr. Sara Hicks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Hicks works at Encompass Medical Group in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.