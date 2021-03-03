Overview of Dr. Sara Holzgen, DO

Dr. Sara Holzgen, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus.



Dr. Holzgen works at Lakes Obstetrics & Gynecology in Norton Shores, MI with other offices in Grand Haven, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.