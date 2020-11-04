Overview of Dr. Sara Honari, MD

Dr. Sara Honari, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Honari works at Kern Vascular Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.