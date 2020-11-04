Dr. Sara Honari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Honari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Honari, MD
Dr. Sara Honari, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Honari's Office Locations
Hao D. Bui MD INC4901 Centennial Plaza Way, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 387-8333
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- GEMCare
- Heritage Provider Network
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I know and see first hand, why you are always so busy... You are an amazing, caring doctor, who always has the best interest of her patients at heart, and who is always friendly and comforting to her patients. Keep smiling and keep doing what you do so well. You truly make a difference in the medical field with your amazing staff.
About Dr. Sara Honari, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1194042168
Education & Certifications
- M'aimonides Med Ctr
- Conemaugh Meml MC
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Honari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Honari accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Honari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Honari has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Honari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Honari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Honari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Honari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.