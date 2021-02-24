Dr. Sara Horst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Horst, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Horst, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Henry County Medical Center, Lourdes Hospital and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Horst works at
Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt Center for Human Nutrition1211 21st Ave S Ste 220, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 322-0128
-
2
Digestive Disease Center1301 Medical Center Dr # 1660, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-0128
-
3
Vanderbilt Health One Hundred Oaks719 Thompson Ln Ste 205, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 322-0128
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry County Medical Center
- Lourdes Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horst?
I'm not sure if there are enough words in the English language to appropriately describe how nice and patient and WONDERFUL Dr. Horst is. She is an amazing listener and I genuinely feel like she cares about me. My medical anxiety is very high and she is so patient with me. I'm so happy that she's my doctor. I feel like I'm in the best hands.
About Dr. Sara Horst, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1265551295
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horst works at
Dr. Horst has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Horst. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.