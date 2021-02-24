Overview

Dr. Sara Horst, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Henry County Medical Center, Lourdes Hospital and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Horst works at Vanderbilt Center for Human Nutrition in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.