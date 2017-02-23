Overview of Dr. Sara Hurvitz, MD

Dr. Sara Hurvitz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Hurvitz works at Santa Monica Parkside in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.