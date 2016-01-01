Dr. Sara Huser, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Huser, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Huser, DO
Dr. Sara Huser, DO is a Neurology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Huser's Office Locations
- 1 525 Okeechobee Blvd Fl 14, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 804-0200
-
2
Cleveland Clinic4520 Donald Ross Rd Ste 200, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 804-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sara Huser, DO
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1316359664
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Huser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Huser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Huser has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more.
Dr. Huser speaks Arabic.
