Dr. Chandler Inabinet, MD
Overview of Dr. Chandler Inabinet, MD
Dr. Chandler Inabinet, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in West Columbia, SC.
Dr. Inabinet's Office Locations
South Carolina OB/GYN Associates2728 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 254-1300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had the best experience with Dr Inabinet. She is thorough and trustworthy. She is not going to do something that isn’t indicated and is up to date with her care. Her bedside manner is excellent. I feel lucky to be her patient!
About Dr. Chandler Inabinet, MD
- Obstetrics
- English
- 1770932881
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Inabinet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inabinet accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inabinet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Inabinet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inabinet.
