Dr. Sara Johnson, MD

Rheumatology
2.4 (15)
Map Pin Small Smithtown, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sara Johnson, MD

Dr. Sara Johnson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai Med Center

Dr. Johnson works at Rheumatology Associates/Lng Isl in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson Station, NY, Riverhead, NY and Melville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Ankylosing Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology Associates of Long Island
    315 E MAIN ST, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 360-7778
  2. 2
    Rheumatology Associates of L.i. Llp
    7 Medical Dr, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 928-4885
  3. 3
    554 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 360-3796
  4. 4
    St Charles Rehabilitation
    1895 Walt Whitman Rd, Melville, NY 11747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 249-9525

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Sara Johnson, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English
    • 1043206964
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Ankylosing Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

