Dr. Sara Kaltreider, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (34)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sara Kaltreider, MD

Dr. Sara Kaltreider, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med.

Dr. Kaltreider works at Eyelid and Facial Aesthetics in Charlottesville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Kaltreider's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaltreider Sara A MD
    630 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 140, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 244-8610
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Stye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Stye

Treatment frequency



Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care Credit
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 26, 2020
    Great!
    — Jun 26, 2020
    About Dr. Sara Kaltreider, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841263670
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Wisconsin-Madison
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • College Of William & Mary, Williamsburg Va, Bs Chemistry
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Kaltreider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaltreider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaltreider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaltreider accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kaltreider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaltreider works at Eyelid and Facial Aesthetics in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Kaltreider’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaltreider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaltreider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaltreider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaltreider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

