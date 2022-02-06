Dr. Kanamori has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara Kanamori, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Kanamori, MD
Dr. Sara Kanamori, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA.
Dr. Kanamori works at
Dr. Kanamori's Office Locations
Sadia S. Khan, MD3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 104, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 784-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Torrance Memorial Physician Network3701 Skypark Dr Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 378-2234
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr. Sara Kanamori a very good natured doctor. My first visit with her as my primary care doctor, I can immediately tell that she has a sharp mind that she was able to detect health issues that need to be addressed. She decides on actual numbers presented to her over a period of time to resolve my issues. I felt an instant connection with her to trust her with my health issues.
About Dr. Sara Kanamori, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1851755508
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanamori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanamori. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanamori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanamori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanamori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.