Dr. Sara Karam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Karam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Va School Of Med Health Sys Charlottesville Va 22908 and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1900 State Route 33 Fl 2, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 775-5500
-
2
Shore Heart Group PA1820 State Route 33 Ste 4B, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-8554
-
3
Centrastate Healthcare System901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 281-1101
-
4
Shore Heart Group PA9 Mule Rd Ste E1, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 281-1101
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very fortunate to find Dr. Karam after moving back to NJ. She is professional, up on all the latest innovations in cardiac care, and is a GOOD listener. I feel very confident in putting my heart in her care. She is the best!
About Dr. Sara Karam, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1386850774
Education & Certifications
- University Of Va School Of Med Health Sys Charlottesville Va 22908
- Cardiovascular Disease
