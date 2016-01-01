Dr. Sara Karamloo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karamloo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Karamloo, DPM
Overview of Dr. Sara Karamloo, DPM
Dr. Sara Karamloo, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus.
Dr. Karamloo works at
Dr. Karamloo's Office Locations
-
1
Fremont Podiatrists Group39210 State St Ste 107, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 794-6633
-
2
Warren M. Johnson Dpm Inc.1800 MOWRY AVE, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 794-6633
-
3
Fremont Podiatrists Group3775 Beacon Ave Ste 120, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 794-6633Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Morgan Hill Foot And Ankle Center16360 Monterey St Ste 270, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 Directions (408) 612-4752
Hospital Affiliations
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karamloo?
About Dr. Sara Karamloo, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1396989489
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Kenedy Meml Hosps-Univ Mc
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karamloo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karamloo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karamloo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karamloo works at
Dr. Karamloo speaks Persian.
Dr. Karamloo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karamloo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karamloo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karamloo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.