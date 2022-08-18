Overview of Dr. Sara Kertz, DO

Dr. Sara Kertz, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Kertz works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.