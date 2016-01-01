Dr. Khalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sara Khalil, MD
Overview
Dr. Sara Khalil, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY.
Dr. Khalil works at
Locations
-
1
Suny Upstate Medical University Hospital750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-4480Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khalil?
About Dr. Sara Khalil, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1386178333
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalil works at
Dr. Khalil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.