Dr. Sara Kim, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Staten Island, NY
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sara Kim, MD

Dr. Sara Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at EMERGENCY MEDICINE PHYSICIANS in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

    Richmond University Medical Center
    355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 818-2248
    Northwell Health Florina Rusi Marke Comprehensive Breast Center
    256 Mason Ave Bldg B Fl 2, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 226-6790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Lumpectomy
Mastectomy
Breast Cancer
Lumpectomy
Mastectomy

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Debridement Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Increased Risk to Develop Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 21, 2020
    My initial visit with Dr. Kim was most satisfying. She has a pleasant manner, very knowledgeable and willing to explain in language a layperson can understand. She was also open to my questions and having a family member present(with my approval) after the exam. I left feeling "secure" and confident knowing she would be taking care of me. Her staff was also caring, competent, and professional.
    Rosemary Santoli — Jun 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sara Kim, MD
    About Dr. Sara Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922393495
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at EMERGENCY MEDICINE PHYSICIANS in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

