Dr. Sara Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Kim, MD
Dr. Sara Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Richmond University Medical Center355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-2248
Northwell Health Florina Rusi Marke Comprehensive Breast Center256 Mason Ave Bldg B Fl 2, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-6790
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My initial visit with Dr. Kim was most satisfying. She has a pleasant manner, very knowledgeable and willing to explain in language a layperson can understand. She was also open to my questions and having a family member present(with my approval) after the exam. I left feeling "secure" and confident knowing she would be taking care of me. Her staff was also caring, competent, and professional.
About Dr. Sara Kim, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- General Surgery
