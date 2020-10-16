Overview of Dr. Sara Kramer, MD

Dr. Sara Kramer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kramer works at NYU Langone At Trinity in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.