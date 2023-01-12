Dr. Sara Kulangara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulangara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Kulangara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Kulangara, MD
Dr. Sara Kulangara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA.
Dr. Kulangara works at
Dr. Kulangara's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Heart - Falls Church2901 Telestar Ct Ste 200, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 977-5045SundayClosed
-
2
Virginia Heart44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 400, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 977-5046Wednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kulangara?
Very good. Attentive and receptive. Already have a cardiologist but may switch. Cardiologist--yes----- but is she also a PCP???
About Dr. Sara Kulangara, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1487658464
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulangara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulangara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulangara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulangara works at
Dr. Kulangara has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulangara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulangara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulangara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulangara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulangara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.