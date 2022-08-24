Overview of Dr. Sara Lally, MD

Dr. Sara Lally, MD is an Ocular Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ocular Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Lally works at Shields & Shields, MD, PC in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Malignant Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.