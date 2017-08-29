Overview

Dr. Sara Lestourgeon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. Lestourgeon works at Adelante Healthcare in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.