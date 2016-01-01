Overview

Dr. Sara Lokstad, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crosslake, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Lokstad works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Crosslake Clinic in Crosslake, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.