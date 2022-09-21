See All General Surgeons in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Sara Lorenz, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sara Lorenz, MD

Dr. Sara Lorenz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Lorenz works at Cape Care for Women in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lorenz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Care for Women
    211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.


Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Ovarian Cysts
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Ovarian Cysts
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • AlohaCare
    • Altura Benefits
    • American Republic
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • DenteMax
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Florida Blue
    • Freedom Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Medica
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealth Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 21, 2022
    I was a bit nervous but it went well. I didn't know what to expect.
    Nikita Waddy — Sep 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sara Lorenz, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1639370539
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Lorenz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lorenz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lorenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lorenz works at Cape Care for Women in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Lorenz’s profile.

    Dr. Lorenz has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorenz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorenz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorenz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

