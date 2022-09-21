Overview of Dr. Sara Lorenz, MD

Dr. Sara Lorenz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Lorenz works at Cape Care for Women in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.