Overview

Dr. Sara Lubitz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Lubitz works at Rwjbarnabas Health Cystic Fibrosis Center Adult Program in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.