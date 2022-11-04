Overview of Dr. Sara Mahmood, DPM

Dr. Sara Mahmood, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Mahmood works at Vascular Center at UW Medical Center - Northwest in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.