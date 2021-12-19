Overview

Dr. Sara Mayo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lebanon, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Mayo works at DARTMOUTH HITCHCOCH MEDICAL CENTER in Lebanon, NH with other offices in Scarborough, ME and Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fistula and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.