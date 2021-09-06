Dr. Sara McGee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara McGee, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara McGee, MD
Dr. Sara McGee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. McGee works at
Dr. McGee's Office Locations
Riverview Medical Center1 Riverview Plz, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 576-8610Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00am
Hematology Oncology Associates1163 Route 37 W Ste A2, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 505-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had consulted 6 different local physicians in New Jersey, for almost two years, who misdiagnosed my problem until Dr. McGee correctly identified it. A second opinion at Dana Farber, Boston, (Dr. Jorge Castillo) confirmed the diagnosis, and treatment she prescribed. I find her a kind, friendly, empathic individual, and excellent practician. Dr McGee warmly welcomed cooperation with another specialized team. With gratitude, I recommend her as a hematology, oncology specialist.
About Dr. Sara McGee, MD
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437144409
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore/Einstein College Me
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGee has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McGee speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. McGee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGee, there are benefits to both methods.