Dr. Sara McKeever, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKeever is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara McKeever, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara McKeever, DO
Dr. Sara McKeever, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. McKeever works at
Dr. McKeever's Office Locations
-
1
Arizona Endovascular Pllc6377 E Tanque Verde Rd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 296-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKeever?
Dr. Mckeever greeted me with a smile on our first meeting. She was kind, caring, friendly, understanding, etc.; and had a way of making me feel at ease. She is also very intelligent, and capable of communicating without making me feel like an idiot. My procedure went as planned, and without any problems. My follow up visit with her was on time, and pleasant. She is a true professional. I would recommend Dr. Mckeever to anyone, and everyone. The world needs more doctors like her.
About Dr. Sara McKeever, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1275876518
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKeever has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKeever accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKeever has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKeever works at
Dr. McKeever has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKeever on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McKeever. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKeever.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKeever, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKeever appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.