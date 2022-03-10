Overview of Dr. Sara McKeever, DO

Dr. Sara McKeever, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. McKeever works at Arizona EndoVascular Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.