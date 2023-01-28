Dr. Sara Metcalf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metcalf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Metcalf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Metcalf, MD is a Dermatologist in Stillwater, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stillwater Medical Center.
Dr. Metcalf works at
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Stillwater1329 S Sangre Rd Ste B, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 533-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Metcalf?
Dr. Metcalf and staff are very friendly and efficient. I never feel rushed.
About Dr. Sara Metcalf, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1881733780
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine, Oklahoma City Ok
- Univ of OK Coll of Med|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metcalf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Metcalf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metcalf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metcalf works at
Dr. Metcalf has seen patients for Folliculitis, Rosacea and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metcalf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Metcalf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metcalf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metcalf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metcalf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.