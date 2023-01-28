Overview

Dr. Sara Metcalf, MD is a Dermatologist in Stillwater, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stillwater Medical Center.



Dr. Metcalf works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Stillwater in Stillwater, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis, Rosacea and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.