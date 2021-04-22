Dr. Sara Meyer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Meyer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Meyer, DO
Dr. Sara Meyer, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Erie, PA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.
Dr. Meyer's Office Locations
Obgyn Associates of Erie PC100 Peach St Ste 300, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 459-1851
Erie Womens Health Partners2315 Myrtle St Ste 220, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 454-8185
Westfield Memorial Hospital189 E Main St, Westfield, NY 14787 Directions (814) 459-1851
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very satisfactory visit. I was treated with respect and kindness snd expertise. I highly recommend Sarah Meyer
About Dr. Sara Meyer, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.