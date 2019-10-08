Dr. Mills has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara Mills, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Mills, MD is a Dermatologist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Mills works at
Locations
1
Western Dermatology Consultants4801 McMahon Blvd NW Ste 270, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 855-5503
2
Rio Grande Dermatology PC4545 Alameda Blvd NE Ste G, Albuquerque, NM 87113 Directions (505) 855-5503
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Wow, what a Super nice very personable MD, Dr Sara Mills was awesome. She figured out my problem right away. I would definitely recommend her. Her staff Brittany was just as nice and professional!!
About Dr. Sara Mills, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003831595
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mills works at
Dr. Mills speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.
