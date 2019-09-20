Dr. Sara Miniaci-Coxhead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miniaci-Coxhead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Miniaci-Coxhead, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Miniaci-Coxhead, MD
Dr. Sara Miniaci-Coxhead, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital and Marymount Hospital.
Dr. Miniaci-Coxhead works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Miniaci-Coxhead's Office Locations
-
1
Beachwood Family Health Center26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 839-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Marymount Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miniaci-Coxhead?
very thorough , treats the "whole patient" not just an X-ray result. good exam and got to the bottom of another real long standing issue others missed. I give her 5 out of 5 stars !
About Dr. Sara Miniaci-Coxhead, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1336464908
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miniaci-Coxhead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miniaci-Coxhead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miniaci-Coxhead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miniaci-Coxhead works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Miniaci-Coxhead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miniaci-Coxhead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miniaci-Coxhead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miniaci-Coxhead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.