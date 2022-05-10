Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara Mirza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Mirza, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Mirza works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Medicine-rush University Medical Center1725 W Harrison St Ste 54, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6744
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mirza?
Good
About Dr. Sara Mirza, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Urdu
- 1548416407
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirza works at
Dr. Mirza speaks Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.