Dr. Sara Mohammed Saleem, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammed Saleem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Mohammed Saleem, DDS
Overview
Dr. Sara Mohammed Saleem, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Williamsburg, VA.
Dr. Mohammed Saleem works at
Locations
-
1
New Town Dental Arts4939 Courthouse St, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 551-2155Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohammed Saleem?
I have been a patient in this practice for many years. Everyone I have contact with is the ultimate professional and I always leave feeling like I have had the best care. On my recent 6 month visit, Dr. Saleem found that it was time for a filling replacement. She got me in the next morning and it was painless. I feel the cost of my dental care is reasonable considering the level of service I receive. Also, Dr. Saleem has a wonderful “chair side” manner. She puts me right at ease.
About Dr. Sara Mohammed Saleem, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1871166306
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohammed Saleem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mohammed Saleem using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mohammed Saleem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Saleem works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohammed Saleem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammed Saleem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohammed Saleem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohammed Saleem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.