Offers telehealth
Dr. Sara Nashi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Chester, OH. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Group Health TriHealth Physician Partners8040 PRINCETON GLENDALE RD, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 246-7000
Cincinnati Sportsmedicine and Orthopaedic Center Inc.6010 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 246-7000
Good Samaritan Hospital375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 862-3475
Trihealth Orthopaedic & Spine Institute8311 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 246-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Was in excruciating pain and had multiple pain centers and Dr.'s tell me it would be 1+ months before they could see me. Dr. Nashi worked me in for an office visit and procedure. Dr. Nashi's practice is like the Chick-fil-A of out patient procedures facilities. Everyone was kind, patient, and efficient. My experience was refreshing and the procedure worked!
- Pain Medicine
- English
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Nashi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nashi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
