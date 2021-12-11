Dr. Newell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara Newell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Newell, MD
Dr. Sara Newell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newell's Office Locations
- 1 6160 S Yale Ave Fl 2, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 495-2685
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She really cared. She knew her stuff. She will be greatly missed. Thank you for all you have done for me.
About Dr. Sara Newell, MD
- Rheumatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1023017878
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship - Washington University School of Medicine
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
