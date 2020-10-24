Dr. Niego has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara Niego, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Niego, MD
Dr. Sara Niego, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.
Dr. Niego works at
Dr. Niego's Office Locations
1
The Waynik Group160 Hawley Ln Ste 200, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 386-0096
2
The Waynik Group52 Beach Rd Ste 104, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (860) 545-7330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Sarah Niego. Is very well educated. Love how she practices. She learn about you, family history. Medications history. Before she made a decision on what’s to prescribes. Great MD. Not like the others who will write you stuff just because others patients are pills seeking. She is the MD. Don’t act like you know more than her. She will help you as she helps me and my family will follow with her as well
About Dr. Sara Niego, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1730193814
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niego accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niego works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Niego. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niego.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niego, there are benefits to both methods.