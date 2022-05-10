Dr. Sara Northrop, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Northrop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Northrop, DO
Dr. Sara Northrop, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Ave. 360 Health and Wellness120 N Miller Rd Ste 300, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (682) 622-2000
The Concierge Np LLC1311 Ferris Ave Ste A, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (682) 900-1040
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Although I waited awhile for my visit date to arrive, the staff was very pleasant, wait time was short, Dr. took the time address my needs and wants. Was very thorough, I left the visit feeling like all my questions were answered. For a woman over 40 and in menopause I was excited to see a doctor that was a part of The North American Menopause Society, finally someone who understands what it is!
About Dr. Sara Northrop, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Northrop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Northrop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Northrop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Northrop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Northrop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Northrop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Northrop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.