Dr. Sara O'Heron, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Sara O'Heron, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sara O'Heron, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Peachtree City, GA. They completed their fellowship with Henderson Hosp-McMaster Hosp
Dr. O'Heron works at
Locations
Lifeboat Medical Associates1201 Georgian Park, Peachtree City, GA 30269
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. O'Haron for over 10 years. She takes the time I need to go over issues and answers all of my questions. She is so knowledgeable about the female body. I trust her advice about my health and the advice that she gives me. She truly is the best in the field.
About Dr. Sara O'Heron, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, French and Yiddish
- 1437163946
Education & Certifications
- Henderson Hosp-McMaster Hosp
- McMaster U
Dr. O'Heron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Heron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Heron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Heron works at
Dr. O'Heron speaks French and Yiddish.
153 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Heron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Heron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Heron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Heron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.