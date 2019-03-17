Overview of Dr. Sara Patterson, MD

Dr. Sara Patterson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Goodlettsville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Patterson works at 3103 Business Park Cir Ste 100 in Goodlettsville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.